The day they opened - nine nostalgic photos of South Tyneside stores on their very first day

Let’s look back at the openings of some of South Tyneside’s most memorable stores.

There is always lots of interest when a new store opens and it is no different in South Tyneside.

But who remembers the day that a Coronation Street star came to open Asda – and another opened Poundland – or when Sainsbury’s opened on Prince Edward Road?

Were you there when the ribbon was cut at Boots or TV star Handy Andy opened Wickes. How about Floor-To-Go, or Mummy’s and Daddy’s?

Lots of people turned out to watch and perhaps we have got you in the retro picture at one of these store openings.

Take a look.

The opening of the new Asda store and Coronation Street star Katherine Kelly was there to help perform the honours. Are you in the picture with her?

1. A warm welcome for Katherine at Asda

The opening of the new Asda store and Coronation Street star Katherine Kelly was there to help perform the honours. Are you in the picture with her? | SGPhoto: Shields Gazette

TV star Handy Andt was on hand to open the new Wickes store in South Shields. Were you there?

2. A handy reminder from 2004

TV star Handy Andt was on hand to open the new Wickes store in South Shields. Were you there? | SGPhoto: Shields Gazette

The opening of the new Floor-To-Go store on Western Approach. In the picture were the Mayor Coun Linda Waggott with Mayoress, Coun Moira Smith, store manager Justin Clayton, area manager Simon Patel and assistant manager John Routledge.

3. Opening in 2003

The opening of the new Floor-To-Go store on Western Approach. In the picture were the Mayor Coun Linda Waggott with Mayoress, Coun Moira Smith, store manager Justin Clayton, area manager Simon Patel and assistant manager John Routledge. | SGPhoto: Shields Gazette

The Mayor, Coun Tracey Dixon, officially opens the new Boots store in Prince Edward Road in 2008. Is there someone you know in the photo?

4. Cheers to the new Boots

The Mayor, Coun Tracey Dixon, officially opens the new Boots store in Prince Edward Road in 2008. Is there someone you know in the photo? | SGPhoto: Shields Gazette

