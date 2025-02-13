Cue the spotlight on a Jarrow building which once commanded plenty of attention.

Back in 1962, the bulldozers moved in and brought down the Theatre Royal.

Memories from Market Square

In its heyday, famous actors and actresses had trodden the boards at the Market Square theatre.

It was the home of tear-jerking melodramas and variety shows, and an amateur operatic society used to put on an annual production there.

One of the favourites was Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance.

The last days of the Theatre Royal in Jarrow in 1962. | sg

‘Every thud of a massive wrecking ball’

A Shields Gazette report said: “With every thud of a massive wrecking ball, Jarrow’s old Theatre Royal, was being reduced to a pile of rubble on this day in 1962.”

Also in the news in 1962, there was a VIP visitor to the Market Place in South Shields.

British TV’s favourite chimpanzee, Rosie, was in town to officially open the town’s Fine Fare self-service store.

Rosie the chimpanzee gets star treatment on her visit to Fine Fare in South Shields. | sg

Densons shoes on sale at Riddicks

She proved a hit with staff and shoppers alike.

Footwear favourites Riddicks pictured in 2014. | SG

Riddicks, the ever-loved shop, was selling Densons shoes at its King Street shop., They were described as being ‘for the man who leads the way in fashion’.

Just the thing to wear when you were on the way to the theatre.

Tell us if you remember the Theatre Royal or any other entertainment venues we have lost in South Tyneside.

