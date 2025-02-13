Right royal memories of the Jarrow theatre which welcomed the stars
Back in 1962, the bulldozers moved in and brought down the Theatre Royal.
Memories from Market Square
In its heyday, famous actors and actresses had trodden the boards at the Market Square theatre.
It was the home of tear-jerking melodramas and variety shows, and an amateur operatic society used to put on an annual production there.
One of the favourites was Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance.
‘Every thud of a massive wrecking ball’
A Shields Gazette report said: “With every thud of a massive wrecking ball, Jarrow’s old Theatre Royal, was being reduced to a pile of rubble on this day in 1962.”
Also in the news in 1962, there was a VIP visitor to the Market Place in South Shields.
British TV’s favourite chimpanzee, Rosie, was in town to officially open the town’s Fine Fare self-service store.
Densons shoes on sale at Riddicks
She proved a hit with staff and shoppers alike.
Riddicks, the ever-loved shop, was selling Densons shoes at its King Street shop., They were described as being ‘for the man who leads the way in fashion’.
Just the thing to wear when you were on the way to the theatre.
