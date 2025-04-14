Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A haven in the Lake District will hold many happy memories for South Tyneside people and we want yours.

Thurston Outdoor Education Centre, on the shores of Coniston Water, has been a part of the borough’s history for decades.

Over to you for memories of kayaking and sailing

The centre, which is owned and managed by South Tyneside Council, offers residential stays for schools and private groups from our area.

We wonder how many lives it has shaped in its history.

The spectacular countryside which greets visitors to the area of the Thurston Outdoor Education Centre. | Google Maps

Tell us if you have enjoyed its range of outdoor pursuits including sailing, kayaking, walking and climbing.

It is set in 43 acres of grounds, and Thurston has given tens of thousands children from the borough a chance to take part in outdoor activities for decades.

In South Tyneside hands since 1982

It was first opened in 1967 by Durham County Council, but was taken over by South Tyneside Council in 1982 after boundary changes and financial pressures on the Durham authority.

Thurston Outdoor Education Centre where a warm welcome and fantastic activities await. | Google Maps

In 2014, the site was given a £243,750 National Lottery grant from Sport England’s Improvement Fund to bring in a raft of green energy measures. These include solar panels, a ground-source heat pump, double glazing and water-saving schemes.

Coun Joan Atkinson, lead member for children, young people and families at South Tyneside Council, said at the time: "Thurston holds a special place in the hearts of many of our residents who accessed the centre when they were younger.”

Re-live your own memories of time spent at the outdoor centre with a spectacular backdrop.

Email [email protected] to tell us more.