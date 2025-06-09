Every one of these memories come from a visit to the Stanhope Street favourite.
This gallery of images was submitted to the Shields Gazette and we just can’t wait for you to take another look at them.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.
It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.