Tinker Smiths memories in 13 vibrant photos from a 2016 night out

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 9th Jun 2025, 10:36 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 10:39 BST

It was standing room only when these photos were taken on a fantastic night out at Tinker Smiths.

Every one of these memories come from a visit to the Stanhope Street favourite.

This gallery of images was submitted to the Shields Gazette and we just can’t wait for you to take another look at them.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Tell us if you were pictured in one of these great scenes from a South Tyneside night out.

1. Hoping you will share

Tell us if you were pictured in one of these great scenes from a South Tyneside night out. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
A great night out at Tinker Smiths. Tell us if it was one of your favourites from South Tyneside's past.

2. Time well spent at Tinker Smiths

A great night out at Tinker Smiths. Tell us if it was one of your favourites from South Tyneside's past. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
A chat with friends under the soft lighting at Tinker Smiths. Perhaps the photographer got you on camera in this great picture.

3. Atmospheric in South Tyneside

A chat with friends under the soft lighting at Tinker Smiths. Perhaps the photographer got you on camera in this great picture. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
These three pals were having a great evening out in 2016. Recognise them?

4. Great times with friends

These three pals were having a great evening out in 2016. Recognise them? | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesShields Gazette
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice