Titanic: The South Tyneside connection in a series of fascinating facts

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 11th Apr 2025, 10:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The anniversary of the Titanic disaster is approaching. It got us thinking of the South Tyneside links to the ill-fated ship.

There are many and we took a look at some of the more notable ones.

Broken up in Palmer’s Shipyard

RMS Olympic, the sister ship of the Titanic, was taken apart at Palmer’s Shipyard in Jarrow, in 1935.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Jarrow shipyard Palmers, Hebburn in the picture, showing a new forepart being built on to the British Railways steamer Duke of York which was severely damaged during a collision at Harwich. Jarrow shipyard Palmers, Hebburn in the picture, showing a new forepart being built on to the British Railways steamer Duke of York which was severely damaged during a collision at Harwich.
Jarrow shipyard Palmers, Hebburn in the picture, showing a new forepart being built on to the British Railways steamer Duke of York which was severely damaged during a collision at Harwich. | SG

Another ship, the RMS Carpathia, which sailed to the aid of the Titanic after the disaster, was built on the Tyne.

Joseph Bell was the chief engineer on the Titanic when it sank. The son of an agricultural entrepreneur had served his engineering apprenticeship as an engine fitter on the Tyne.

An artist's impression of Titanic on her maiden voyage. Photo: PA.An artist's impression of Titanic on her maiden voyage. Photo: PA.
An artist's impression of Titanic on her maiden voyage. Photo: PA. | PA

Lights sold at auction for more than £72,000

Eight lights from the RMS Olympic went up for auction at Anderson & Garland auctioneers on Tyneside and sold for £72,800 last summer.

The original light fittings from RMS Olympic which are going up for auction.The original light fittings from RMS Olympic which are going up for auction.
The original light fittings from RMS Olympic which are going up for auction. | other 3rd party

Nearby Wearside also has numerous links to the 1912 disaster, and many of them were shared with us by historian Derek Holcroft.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Captain H Harker from Havelock Terrace in Sunderland was the captain of a liner called the Gibraltar. The ship’s route took it close to the site of the sinking in April 1912.

Captain Harker spotted seven bodies and the whole crew of the Gibraltar was stunned as none of them had any idea of the tragedy - their ship had no wireless equipment.

A narrow escape from disaster

A Sunderland-based steamship called Portland may well have been the last vessel to see the Titanic before she struck the iceberg.

One Sunderland man had a narrow escape from the tragedy. Mr A. Donovan had intended to be on board the ship. But the Norfolk Street resident had to leave for America before Easter and left on another passenger steamer.

If you have a family story connected to the Titanic disaster, tell us more by emailing [email protected]

Related topics:Joseph BellEasterGibraltarTitanic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice