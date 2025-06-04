Tommy the Trumpeter: 13 memories from his fun-filled Summer parties

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 4th Jun 2025, 10:29 BST

We doubt if there was ever anything better than going along to a Tommy the Trumpeter party back in the day.

The annual seafront parties were a massive hit at the amphitheatre in South Shields and children flocked to them for games, water gun action, chats with Tommy and generally loads of laughs.

We have memories of it all from 2003 to 2009. Relive it in these Shields Gazette photos.

Tommy the Trumpeter was a character created by Customs House director Ray Spencer . Every summer for 25 years, Tommy’s Parties would get children to join in fun party games to win prizes.

1. Tommy’s parties

Tommy the Trumpeter was a character created by Customs House director Ray Spencer . Every summer for 25 years, Tommy’s Parties would get children to join in fun party games to win prizes. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Water gun fun at Tommy's final party of 2003. We would love to know if you were there.

2. A soaking in 2003

Water gun fun at Tommy's final party of 2003. We would love to know if you were there. | sg

Photo Sales
Tommy the Trumpeter's parties getting under way 20 years ago. Did you go along?

3. Waves from 2005

Tommy the Trumpeter's parties getting under way 20 years ago. Did you go along? | sg Photo: CL

Photo Sales
Watching Tommy the Trumpeter on show 20 years ago. Are you in the picture?

4. Taking time to watch Tommy

Watching Tommy the Trumpeter on show 20 years ago. Are you in the picture? | sg Photo: CL

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Shields GazetteMemoriesSouth Shields
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice