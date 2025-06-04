The annual seafront parties were a massive hit at the amphitheatre in South Shields and children flocked to them for games, water gun action, chats with Tommy and generally loads of laughs.
1. Tommy’s parties
Tommy the Trumpeter was a character created by Customs House director Ray Spencer . Every summer for 25 years, Tommy’s Parties would get children to join in fun party games to win prizes. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette
2. A soaking in 2003
Water gun fun at Tommy's final party of 2003. We would love to know if you were there. | sg
3. Waves from 2005
Tommy the Trumpeter's parties getting under way 20 years ago. Did you go along? | sg Photo: CL
4. Taking time to watch Tommy
Watching Tommy the Trumpeter on show 20 years ago. Are you in the picture? | sg Photo: CL
