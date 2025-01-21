'Don't laugh and you'll win a top prize'; South Shields woman's TV challenge

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 21st Jan 2025, 12:29 BST
Updated 21st Jan 2025, 12:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Margaret Fleck was given a task with a definite difference when she appeared on a comedy show.

The South Shields woman was one of the contestants in a 1980s show called Make Me Laugh.

Don’t laugh and you win a top prize

It was a pretty simple concept. The show host was Bernie Winters and he had to get his guests to lose by getting them to crack a smile.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Mike and Bernie Winters in Blackpool in 1965.Bernie went on to host a game show in 1983 called Make Me Laugh.Mike and Bernie Winters in Blackpool in 1965.Bernie went on to host a game show in 1983 called Make Me Laugh.
Mike and Bernie Winters in Blackpool in 1965.Bernie went on to host a game show in 1983 called Make Me Laugh. | other 3rd party

The short-lived Tyne Tees game show was on the air in 1983 and Margaret found herself in the show’s hot seat.

Margaret worked as a nurse in the South Shields district at the time but her job that day was to watch a barrage of gags and stunts from Bernie.

No giggles, smiles or smirks

She couldn’t ‘giggle, smile or smirk’ if she wanted to scoop a top prize.

Make Me Laugh was a 1980s game show and South Shields nurse Margaret Fleck got to appear on it.Make Me Laugh was a 1980s game show and South Shields nurse Margaret Fleck got to appear on it.
Make Me Laugh was a 1980s game show and South Shields nurse Margaret Fleck got to appear on it. | sg

We want to know how she did and if you remember the show.

Let’s give you some more reminders of life on South Tyneside back then.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you wanted more laughs, Roy Chubby Brown was the headline act at a ‘boys night’ at Boulevard that year.

Also on in 1983

Roy Chubby Brown was performing at The Boulevard but tickets were selling fast for the 1983 show in South Shields.Roy Chubby Brown was performing at The Boulevard but tickets were selling fast for the 1983 show in South Shields.
Roy Chubby Brown was performing at The Boulevard but tickets were selling fast for the 1983 show in South Shields.

Tickets were £1 but they were in limited supply.

If you preferred to keep yourself busy, there was plenty to recommend for the keen worker.

Mackays DIY superstore in Frederick Street was selling two-tone corner baths for £150.

Share your memories of the early 1980s and the entertainment you enjoyed back then.

Email [email protected]

Related topics:South ShieldsSouth Tynesidegame showMemoriesTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice