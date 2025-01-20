Or a sponsored march to a politician on the drums.
But we can bring you all of those scenes in these memories from Tyne Dock over the years.
It’s a vibrant area and we have memories galore thanks to the Shields Gazette archives.
1. Dame Catherine Cookson
Dame Catherine Cookson was born in Tyne Dock in 1906. During her life, she became one of Britain's best selling authors, k. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
2. Back to 1958
Brigham and Cowans shipyard and the Tyne Dock Engineering Company pictured in May 1958. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
3. A visit to the Roman fort
Children from St Peter and Paul's School at Tyne Dock pictured at South Shields Roman Fort on a school trip in June 1987. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
4. A teddy bear's picnic in West Park
The Tyne Dock Salvation Army Mothers and Toddlers Group organised a Teddy Bears’ picnic in West Park in the summer of 1990. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
