Roses are red, violets are blue, we've got 11 Valentine's memories for you

If you were collecting kisses for charity in 2007, serving up food with love at the Little Haven Hotel in 2009, or hosting an open day at a cat adoption centre in 2015, we have it all - and more.
1. Valentine's Day at Woolworths
A Valentine's Day draw for a Teddy Bear at Woolworths in South Shields. Pictured left to right are: Alice Rackham, Marjorie Anderson, Margaret Simon, Vivienne Watkins. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
2. Bedewell sends its love from 2004
Bedewell Primary School parents were designing a Valentine's Day poster for a charity day in 2004.
Pictured are Grace McGuinness, Alison Kenny, Rhonda Robson, Maureen Sharpe and Linda Hudson. | sg
3. All the fashion
Valentine's fashion on show in this photo from Boldon 21 years ago. | sg
4. A smacker of a 2004 photo
Danny Farham got up close with Ashleigh Weir in this wonderful scene from Valentine's Day at Asda in 2004. | sg