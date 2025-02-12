Roses are red, violets are blue, we've got 11 Valentine's memories for you

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 12th Feb 2025, 12:12 BST

We’ve got a smacker of a Valentine’s Day treat for you.

We are embracing the day with 11 wonderfully romantic memories from the Shields Gazette archives.

If you were collecting kisses for charity in 2007, serving up food with love at the Little Haven Hotel in 2009, or hosting an open day at a cat adoption centre in 2015, we have it all - and more.

A Valentine's Day draw for a Teddy Bear at Woolworths in South Shields. Pictured left to right are: Alice Rackham, Marjorie Anderson, Margaret Simon, Vivienne Watkins.

1. Valentine's Day at Woolworths

A Valentine's Day draw for a Teddy Bear at Woolworths in South Shields. Pictured left to right are: Alice Rackham, Marjorie Anderson, Margaret Simon, Vivienne Watkins. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Bedewell Primary School parents were designing a Valentine's Day poster for a charity day in 2004. Pictured are Grace McGuinness, Alison Kenny, Rhonda Robson, Maureen Sharpe and Linda Hudson.

2. Bedewell sends its love from 2004

Bedewell Primary School parents were designing a Valentine's Day poster for a charity day in 2004. Pictured are Grace McGuinness, Alison Kenny, Rhonda Robson, Maureen Sharpe and Linda Hudson. | sg

Valentine's fashion on show in this photo from Boldon 21 years ago.

3. All the fashion

Valentine's fashion on show in this photo from Boldon 21 years ago. | sg

Danny Farham got up close with Ashleigh Weir in this wonderful scene from Valentine's Day at Asda in 2004.

4. A smacker of a 2004 photo

Danny Farham got up close with Ashleigh Weir in this wonderful scene from Valentine's Day at Asda in 2004. | sg

News you can trust since 1849
