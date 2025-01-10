Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Has there ever been a longer serving worker in South Tyneside history?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We doubt it as Victor Grunhut was still working as a solicitor when he was 90 years old, 65 years ago this year.

A profile of Victor Grunhut. | sg

‘I shall go on working until I am forced to retire’

And he had been doing the job since way back in 1893.

A Gazette story on the fascinating life of South Shields solicitor Victor Grunhut. | sg

At the age of 90, he told the Shields Gazette that had no intention of calling it a day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Grunhut was the principal of the firm Grunhut, Grunhut and Makepeace and back in 1960, he was believed to be the oldest practising solicitor in England.

Read More I bet you can relate to this South Tyneside 1965 fruit machine tale

“I shall go on working until I am forced to retire, ” he told a reporter on his 90th birthday.

‘Weighty tomes and deed boxes’

We interviewed him in an office which the Gazette journalist described as ‘flanked by weighty tomes and deed boxes soaked in a Dickensian atmosphere.

Victor looked back to his earliest days when he was an eager young articled clerk and worked his way through the ranks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victor Grunhut who retold his life story to the Shields Gazette in 1960. | sg

He admitted to finding South Shields Magistrates’ Court an “awesome place”.

Hardy men on the court bench

The solicitors, he said, were a “rough lot”, and there were some “hardy men” on the bench.

“That’s why I had so many rows with the justices in those days, ” he said.

He had his say on the causes of juvenile crime in the 1960s and said it was down partly to parents, adding: “Girls and boys had not the opportunity for going astray in my time that they have now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the First World War, he was a major in the 4th Northumberland Howitzer Brigade on the Western Front.

Victor Grunhut was still serving South Tyneside as a solicitor at the age of 90. | sg

Tell us about the modern day ‘Victors’ in South Tyneside

Asked the inevitable question about what he considered to be the secret for a long life, he replied: “I have no secret. I smoke, and I am not teetotal.”

After an illustrious career, he lived until 1962 when he died aged 92.

Tell us if you know of someone is still going strong in their 80s or 90s in the South Tyneside area.