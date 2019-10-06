Here's the scene from a 2010 Children in Need fundraiser. Recognise anyone?

What a selection of Westoe Crown Primary School photos - but how many do you remember?

We’ve got Pudsey and we’ve got a prom, we’ve got bonnets and we’ve got buses - and the common denominator for them all is Westoe Crown Primary School.

By Chris Cordner
Sunday, 6th October 2019, 16:45 pm
Updated Sunday, 6th October 2019, 16:45 pm

We’ve stepped back into our archives to find a selection of retro photos from the school over the years.

And what a busy and fun time the pupils seem to have had, doing lots of different things during their time in and out of school.

So join us on a journey through stage shows, charity events and lots more besides.

And please get in touch with your memories of the school.

1. All dressed up for a prom in 2012

These young students enjoyed a prom seven years ago and look at the transport they had! Remember this?

2. Westonbury in 2015

The Westonbury festival at the school in 2015. Recognise anyone you know?

3. Stars of the Nativity in 2010

Can you spot anyone you know in this 2010 Nativity scene?

4. They had it licked in 2011

Classmates from Westoe Crown enjoyed Minchellas ice cream at Minchellas South Marine Park in 2011. Who recalls this scene?

