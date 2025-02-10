This time, we are taking a trip back to Whiteleas Way in South Shields through the years.
How about a pint in the Red Duster, a spot of shopping in Fresh Fayre or a flower or two in Stems Exclusive.
1. Out for a walk
These little ones were out for a walk with their toy pram when they went past the Red Duster pub in 1964. | sg
2. Buying the Sunday roast
A perfect roast for the Sunday dinner from C and M Reay in Whiteleas Way, pictured in 2004. | SG
3. Making a difference in 2004
Cllr Bill Brady and his wife Mavis who were determined to cut down on nuisance behaviour in this cut between Whiteleas Way and Constable Gardens in 2004. | se Photo: TR
4. A new addition in 2005
New bins were installed on Whiteleas Way in March 2005 and Bill Grady and Ernest Gibson were pictured next to them. | sg