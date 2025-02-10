Walking down Whiteleas Way for 11 reminders of times gone by: 1964 to 2022

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 10th Feb 2025, 10:20 BST

Get your coat on. We’re going for a retro drive once more through the streets of South Tyneside.

This time, we are taking a trip back to Whiteleas Way in South Shields through the years.

How about a pint in the Red Duster, a spot of shopping in Fresh Fayre or a flower or two in Stems Exclusive.

It’s all here thanks to the photo-packed Shields Gazette archives. Enjoy the memories.

These little ones were out for a walk with their toy pram when they went past the Red Duster pub in 1964.

1. Out for a walk

These little ones were out for a walk with their toy pram when they went past the Red Duster pub in 1964. | sg

A perfect roast for the Sunday dinner from C and M Reay in Whiteleas Way, pictured in 2004.

2. Buying the Sunday roast

A perfect roast for the Sunday dinner from C and M Reay in Whiteleas Way, pictured in 2004. | SG

Cllr Bill Brady and his wife Mavis who were determined to cut down on nuisance behaviour in this cut between Whiteleas Way and Constable Gardens in 2004.

3. Making a difference in 2004

Cllr Bill Brady and his wife Mavis who were determined to cut down on nuisance behaviour in this cut between Whiteleas Way and Constable Gardens in 2004. | se Photo: TR

New bins were installed on Whiteleas Way in March 2005 and Bill Grady and Ernest Gibson were pictured next to them.

4. A new addition in 2005

New bins were installed on Whiteleas Way in March 2005 and Bill Grady and Ernest Gibson were pictured next to them. | sg

