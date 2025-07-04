13 reasons to get excited about the Women's Rugby World Cup coming to the North East

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 4th Jul 2025, 16:28 BST

The countdown is on to a sporting spectacle which will arrive in Sunderland within weeks.

The Women's Rugby World Cup is set to dazzle the North East with its arrival. Discover why this event promises excitement for fans and the community alike.

The Women's Rugby World Cup will kick off at the Stadium of Light next month and we found all these fantastic Wearside and South Tyneside reasons to get excited.

The women’s game is well supported in the area from school level upwards and we have the evidence to prove it.

Have a look at memories which include rugby heroes visiting school as in the area including St Wilfrid’s in South Tyneside and the Sunderland Flames in action.

Sunderland University freshers had the choice of sports in 2011 - from A for American Football to W and women's rugby. Pictured are David Peddie, centre, from the Institute of Sports with Tom Mugford and Emma Roberts.

1. Plenty of choices in 2011

Sunderland University freshers had the choice of sports in 2011 - from A for American Football to W and women's rugby. Pictured are David Peddie, centre, from the Institute of Sports with Tom Mugford and Emma Roberts. | se

The Sunderland Women's Rugby team lined up for this sunny photoshoot in October 2011.

2. Happy times at Ashbrooke

The Sunderland Women's Rugby team lined up for this sunny photoshoot in October 2011. | se

Sunderland Flames in black were taking on Southport in this match scene from November 2013.

3. Match memories

Sunderland Flames in black were taking on Southport in this match scene from November 2013. | se

Bexhill Academy teacher, Katy McLean showied her pupils, Harry King, Abbie Thompson, Charlie Hunter, Macey Huggins and Ryan Huntrod her Rugby World Cup medal from 2014.

4. Katy's on top of the world

Bexhill Academy teacher, Katy McLean showied her pupils, Harry King, Abbie Thompson, Charlie Hunter, Macey Huggins and Ryan Huntrod her Rugby World Cup medal from 2014. | se

