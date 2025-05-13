I'm toasting World Cocktail Day with a gallery of tasty South Tyneside scenes

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 13th May 2025, 10:00 BST

Get ready for some tasty reflections from South Tyneside pubs, schools and awards nights as we celebrate World Cocktail Day.

The annual event happens on May 13 and we have memories from O’Brien’s, Bizz Bar and the Maltings Ale House.

We mixed up a tasty offering of pina coladas, and non-alcoholic numbers in scenes from the Shields Gazette archives. Tuck in!

A flavour of the past but we want to know if you recognise any of the people in these Shields Gazette archive scenes.

1. Take in these tasters

A flavour of the past but we want to know if you recognise any of the people in these Shields Gazette archive scenes. | sg Photo: sg

Back to 1984 and a scene from the new cocktail bar at the Shanti Tandoori. Did you love to pay a visit?

2. The new cocktail bar

Back to 1984 and a scene from the new cocktail bar at the Shanti Tandoori. Did you love to pay a visit? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

O'Brien's bar staff were toasting the bar's 10th anniversary in style in 2003.

3. A toast to 2003

O'Brien's bar staff were toasting the bar's 10th anniversary in style in 2003. | sg Photo: TR

Bizz Bar manager Amy Pullen was pictured with staff member Rob Luther during the bar's designated driver campaign in which non-alcoholic cocktails were on offer in 2008.

4. Bizz Bar in 2008

Bizz Bar manager Amy Pullen was pictured with staff member Rob Luther during the bar's designated driver campaign in which non-alcoholic cocktails were on offer in 2008. | sg Photo: SN

