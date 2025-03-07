Aaron Chalmers to make bare knuckle fighting championship debut

Boxer, MMA fighter and former reality TV star, Aaron Chalmers, will make his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) debut in Dubai on April 5th.

Newcastle-born Chalmers, who rose to fame as part of the cast of reality TV show, Geordie Shore, now boasts an impressive MMA record (5-2), as well as having shared the boxing ring with Floyd Mayweather. Chalmers will now take off the gloves and step into the BKFC ring, in a deal which will see him debut on BKFC’s historic double-header event in Dubai.

Chalmers will fight on the BKFC 72, the second fight night in as many days for the fastest growing combat sports promotion in the world, and the Geordie brawler will be looking to make a statement as he takes on Chas Symonds.

Symonds, a former boxing with a 18-9 will also be making his BKFC debut, and has a chance to upset the odds and spoil Chalmers’ BKFC party.

Ahead of his debut, Chalmers commented: “I’ve fought across MMA and boxing previously, but it doesn’t get any more real than BKFC. I think it’s the most exciting sport in the world, and I’m here to dedicate myself to being the best in the business. This is a multi-fight deal, and I’m here to become the face of BKFC in the UK and across the globe.

“I’ve heard incredible things about the promotion, from the attention placed on medical care, to the overall treatment of the fighters, and I’m really excited to be a part of it.”