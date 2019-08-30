Ashes hero Ben Stokes reveals which football team he supports
The nation's sporting hero of the moment is undoubtedly England and Durham cricketer Ben Stokes. But which football team does he support?
Disappointingly for fans of North East clubs, the answer is Tottenham Hotspur, as revealed on Stokes' Twitter account.
His affinity to Spurs was secured when he was sent a replica shirt with his name and the number 55 on the back, his Ashes shirt number.
The hero of Headingley Tweeted: "Never supported a club, always wanted to but never loved football enough really, my first ever football top was actually a Tottenham one, it was the blue and yellow kit with Thomson on the front. But after getting sent this I guess I’m now officially a Spurs fan@SpursOfficial #coys".
Thomson travel agents is a former shirt sponsor of the London club.
Spurs and England striker Harry Kane Tweeted back: "Good choice! Good luck for the rest of the Ashes and you’d be more than welcome to a game once the series is finished".
In England's third test of the 2019 Ashes series against Australia, Stokes wrote himself into cricket folklore with one of the most astonishing innings in the history of international cricket.
England had been bowled out for a paltry 67 in the first innings. In the second they needed a highly unlikely 358, their highest ever run chase. They somehow made it thanks largely to Stokes 135, in an electrically tense atmosphere.
The fourth Ashes test starts on Thursday, September 4 at Old Trafford.