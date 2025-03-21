The 2024/25 season has already created some incredible moments for Sunderland AFC fans - and it isn’t over yet!

With eight games to go and the Black Cats sitting fourth in the Sky Bet Championship table, a highly anticipated playoff campaign is very much on the cards.

But before we get to that, Sunderland AFC have confirmed that season tickets for next season are now on sale.

No matter what league Régis Le Bris’ side are in, 2025/26 promises to be another exciting chapter on Wearside.

You can secure your place for 2025/26 at: https://www.safc.com/tickets/season-tickets.