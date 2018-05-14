Boldon CC brush aside Silksworth to climb to the top of the table

Boldon CA hit top spot in the Readers Durham Cricket League Division Two after easily seeing off Silksworth, winning by 130 runs.

CA batted first and surged to a score of 235-4, with Alex Thomas scoring 56, Karl Bellerby hitting 77, while Jamie Carroll smashed 66 not out.

In reply, Silksworth never got going against the quality bowling of man-of-the-match Thomas, who took 5-15, from a total of just 105.

Whitburn entertained South North and the Dukes ECB NEPL Premier Division reigning champions batted first, totalling 242 all out.

South North acquired their score, thanks mainly to Sam Dale (40), John Graham (42), Lee Trevaskis (30) and Sean Tindale (32).

Kieran Waterson with 4-61 and Matthew Muchall with 4-41, were the pick of the bowlers.

Whitburn batted well and did not look like losing the match, with Jackson Edmondstone blunting the attack, scoring 79.

Lee Trevaskis returned with figures of 3-46 in a total of 193-6.

In the First Division, Boldon beat Washington at home by six wickets.

The visitors racked up 217-5, with Adam Hickey scoring a majestic century (127), from 108 balls, with 13 fours and four sixes and Joe Thompson added 36 not out, Nicholas Sampson-Barnes claiming 3-57.

However, Boldon were in good batting form as well and chased down the target, thanks to 61 from Chris Ellison, 71 from Ian Pattison and 47 not out, from Nicholas Sampson-Barnes with the bat this time, in a winning total of 221-4.

Burnopfield went top after their win at South Shields, scoring 231-5 thanks to John Oswell, who made 72 and Gareth Breese hit 77 not out.

In reply, the home side were skittled for just 81.

Neil Killeen took 3-31 and Callum Thorp 3-18 and there was two wickets apiece for John Oswell and Owen Shield.

In Division One, Whiteleas and Harton made the short journey to Marsden, but were skittled for just 61 with Steven Neilson (3-47) and Paul Snaith (4-20), doing the damage.

Marsden knocked off the required runs for the loss of just two wickets. Marsden are third in the league, following this win.