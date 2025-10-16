Bridging the gap and ensuring sport is for all in County Durham

Eight sports organisations in Durham are being supported by leading grassroots sport charity Sported to become more inclusive and help disabled people in their community access the benefits of sport.

The eight organisations who have all signed up to help provide more accessible and inclusive sporting options for local disabled people are Consett Steelers Netball Club, Beamish Park Golf Club, Lambton Rowing Club, Mainsforth Amateur Boxing and Fitness Club, SHG Tennis with Peterlee Town Council, MK Youth Sports CIC, Go the Distance CIC, and Durham Coast Youth FC.

Gary Longstaff from Durham Coast Youth FC said of being involved with the project: “Durham Coast FC is proud to join the Bridging the Gap project, which reflects our commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive environment for our players with neurodivergent needs.

“This opportunity gives our coaches access to specialist training that will enhance how we nurture each child’s development, both on and off the pitch.

Bridging the Gap is delivered by Sported thanks to funding from Point North

“Just as importantly, it connects us to a wider network of professionals who can offer us guidance that’s not been readily available to us before. We believe every player deserves to thrive, and this project will help us make that happen.”

Through being part of the programme, the groups will receive expert input, guidance and support from Sported’s local staff and EDI Lead Gemma Lumsdaine who led a similar programme in Sunderland.

This Durham edition – Bridging the Gap – is funded by Point North and kicked off at the end of September when the eight organisations came together to meet with the Sported team leading the project.

Lumsdaine said of the Bridging the Gap project: “at Sported we want to see the benefits of sport unleashed for all, so it’s really exciting to be able to take these eight groups in Durham on a journey to become even more inclusive for disabled people.

“We know that there are distinct barriers that disabled people face to getting involved in sport and physical activity, and we hope that through engaging in the Bridging the Gap project, these organisations will be able to remove those barriers for people in their communities.”

According to Sport England, activity is less common for adults with a disability or long-term health condition (48%) compared to those without (69%) who are meeting the Chief Medical Officer’s recommendation of 150 minutes of exercise per week.

Sported’s Area Manager for the North of England, Kathryn Foley, said of the project: "After successfully delivering similar projects across Tyne and Wear, we are delighted that Point North is supporting us to deliver the Bridging the Gap project. It’s fantastic to be able to offer this opportunity to groups and clubs in County Durham.

“Sported works with community groups and sports clubs to help tackle inequalities and this great project will bring together club leaders to increase activities and learning, and have a positive impact for disabled people."

Michelle Cooper, CEO at Point North, said: “We’re delighted to support Sported with a Point North grant. This is about more than sport. It’s about breaking down the barriers that poverty and inequality put in the way of young people.

“Too many miss out on chances to belong, to build confidence and to have fun.

“By creating inclusive spaces, Sported are giving young people in County Durham the opportunity to take part, to be active and to feel valued. That’s how we create lasting change in our communities and a brighter future for the next generation.”

Sported is the UK’s leading charity supporting grassroots sport and has a network of 5,000 groups across the UK which it provides with access to grants, resources and guidance, and assistance from staff and expert consultants for free.

Earlier this month, it launched its new strategy – Grassroots Sport Unleashed – a vision to back grassroots sport and the benefits and impact it brings to local communities across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

You can find out more about Sported, its Grassroots Sport Unleashed strategy, and how it is backing grassroots sport at www.sported.org.uk.