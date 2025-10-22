Calum French - revitalised and ready to rock the world

After nearly two years out of the ring, Gateshead boxer Calum French says he has never been happier and is ready to prove the doubters wrong in his quest for world titles.

It has been a bumpy ride for the 30-year-old after shoulder surgeries derailed his progress, but a move to train in Manchester with former world champion Anthony Crolla, has revitalised the former amateur star.

“Since my surgery, I’ve been in the gym every day, getting strong, getting robust and in a position to get back fighting again. No concerns, I’m feeling good,” said Calum.

“This is the start of a new chapter. I’m so grateful to Ant and Project Boxing for giving me a chance. Nobody else was putting out their hand to help. I intend to take this opportunity with both hands.”

Calum French

Calum begins his rebuild at Rainton Arena this weekend on a VIP Boxing show that also features Travis Waters, Cyrus Pattinson and April Hunter. The man from Low Fell has not boxed since defeat to Jeff Ofori in his fifth pro fight back in November 2023. For the comeback, he has sold plenty of tickets and cannot wait to get back out before a crowd so close to home.

“The time out can be a positive – it has given my body a breather for the first time since I was nine years old. I’ve matured, not just mentally, but physically too. I’ve been killing myself with the weight, but now I’m boxing at a more natural weight at welterweight. My body feels stronger, I’m more energised and I think you’re going to see it on Saturday night.

“There aren’t really any miles on the clock. I’m still fresh, I’m still a baby in the sport, but I believe in myself, and I believe I’ll be world champion.

“Having a north-east crowd behind us again will be fantastic. I want to thank everyone who’s bought tickets for the show. I want to get the ball rolling again and get everyone back on the bandwagon, get on the big shows and start winning titles.”

Anthony Crolla and Calum French

Like many fighters, Calum has made tough career decisions to pursue his dreams and fulfil the potential that took him to the top as an amateur with Birtley Boxing Club and Team GB. The switch to train in Manchester alongside other top prospects including William Crolla, Bobby Faulkner, Ioan and Garan Croft, Eoghan Lavin and former world champion Rhiannon Dixon, has provided a much-needed boost.

“I absolutely love it in the gym,” Calum said. “I feel like I’ve found my home. It’s the happiest I’ve ever been as a full-time boxer. It’s an old cliché, but a happy fighter is a dangerous fighter. This is where I’m meant to be. I felt that way as soon as I walked in the gym – it fitted me like a glove. I clicked with Ant straight away and with all the lads and Rhiannon. I think it will show in my boxing.

“Ant likes to have a laugh and a joke, but as soon as that bell goes, he puts on his serious head. I like the switch in him. It’s light when we’re not training, but that changes when we get to work. He wants the best for us – a lot of people are just in this game to get what they can out of it – all take, take, take.

“Anthony had an amazing professional career, winning a world title and boxing the pound-for-pound best in Lomachenko, but there’s no ego in him. He just wants us to do well.”

For now, Calum is splitting his time between the north-west and spending time at home when he can with family and his long-term partner Grace. It is a sacrifice he is happy to make after a series of setbacks left him questioning his boxing life.

“After my injuries, I lost my coach, the contract with my manager ran out and I had every reason to quit. I had no-one,” Calum explained. “A lot of my sponsors left me, and you think ‘is this going to be it?’ But I haven’t got any quit in us. After 20 years, after surgery after surgery, wins, titles, turning pro, signing with Matchroom. I just couldn’t leave it there after a defeat. I can’t be remembered like that.

“I’ve got something inside us that will not let us quit. I’ve got to build myself up again but I’m willing to do that. I want to get on those big shows where I can change my life.”