Category One treble not out of the question for Ashington trainer Jimmy Fenwick

Jimmy Fenwick is hoping to emulate the great Charlie Lister OBE at Newcastle Stadium this month by becoming only the second trainer to complete a clean sweep of its major events.

The Ashington handler scooped the Time Greyhound Nutrition Northern Flat and Premier Greyhound Racing All England Cup with star greyhound Wicky Ned in July and December last year.

But the Arena Racing Company Northern Puppy Derby is a competition which has so far evaded Jimmy’s trophy cabinet since he took out his professional training license as a teenager.

Seven-times English Greyhound Derby winner Lister remains the only trainer to complete the treble in a 12 month period when Geordie Parker, Farloe Reason and Ballymac Charley won the All England Cup, Puppy Derby and Northern Flat respectively between 2006 and 2007.

Jimmy sends out three of his most promising puppies in Thursday’s heats at the Fossway venue with Annadown Alice and Hetton Jet drawn in heat two while Nothing Mad runs from trap four in heat five.

With greyhounds travelling as far as Ireland and Essex to run in the competition, Jimmy accepts it will be a tough ask to complete the treble - but at the same acknowledges the achievement isn’t out of the question.

“You never know in greyhound racing,” said Jimmy. “It’s great to see greyhounds from across the UK and Ireland entered for Thursday’s heats, but it will make qualifying tough.

“With young greyhounds, there is always scope for improvement so you can’t rely completely on the formbook.

“Of our three Annadown Alice has really caught my eye. Her heat is a tough one, but she has great early pace and can stay on well – I’d expect her to keep improving through the competition assuming she qualifies.

“Hetton Jet is in the same race. He’s improving with every run and has finished second in a couple of A4s which has been good experience for him which is what it’s all about at the beginning of a greyhound’s career.

“For Nothing Mad it’s his first race. He looks a nice type so fingers crossed he can run well on the night.”

Other greyhounds of note entered in the competition include Maxine Locke’s Puppy Oaks winner Yahoo Maizy and runner-up Ballymac Lucia. Fellow Puppy Oaks finalists Droopys Smiley will also run for Carol Weatherall in heat four while BGBF Puppy Cup finalist Savana Merapi runs for Diane Henry in heat one.

Tickets for the heats of the Arena Racing Company Northern Puppy Derby at Newcastle Stadium on Thursday, February 6, can be purchased from £9 either online or on the door.

2025 Arena Racing Company Northern Puppy Derby:

Heat One: Greenwell Crazy, Broadway Shay, Droopys Deploy, Savana Merapi, Bombay Fantasy, Racenight Mikey.

Heat Two: Hetton Jet, Ballymac Kobe, Savana Vesuvius, Annadown Alice, Innfield Pepe, Swift Bullseye.

Heat Three: Racenight Ivan, Zari Socks, Yahoo Maizy, Sunnyside Trish, Vacant, Greenwell Tyson.

Heat Four: Westside Butch, Toddys Raven, Ballymac Axel, Droopys Smily, Fraser, Brynoffa Snipe.

Heat Five: Toolmaker Quick, Greenwell Gypsy, Inca Lexie, Nothing Mad, Savanaheroubrieo, Crystal Regent.

Heat Six: Noharminthat, Ballymac Lucia, Glenrock King, Easy Maximus, Sunnyside Jayden, Deliverooo.