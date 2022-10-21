According to the club, the 36-year-old’s exit has been “reluctantly agreed” due to “personal circumstances”.

After making his first class cricket debut in 2010, last year (2021) the Sunderland-born bowler became Durham’s all-time leading wicket taker in the format.

But after 12 seasons with the side he has called time, insisting the decision was made “for personal reasons alone and not cricketing reasons”.

Departing Durham bowler Chris Rushworth celebrates taking the wicket of Worcestershire batsman Ben Cox at Chester-le-Street last year.

Speaking about his departure from Durham, Rushworth said: “Durham is, and has always been my club, and that will continue to be the case in the future.

"I’ve been incredibly lucky and I’m very proud to have been able to represent the club for so long, and the memories I’ve made playing for Durham will last forever.

“I want to thank everyone involved in my journey, from coaches, captains, players, support staff and most importantly to the supporters and members.

Sir Ian 'Beefy' Botham, Durham Cricket Chairman, has paid tribute to Rushworth.

"I’d like to think I gave my all whenever I took to the field for Durham and knowing I won’t wear the 4 lions on my chest again is very emotional.

“Truly, thank you from the bottom of my heart.

“I want to wish everyone at Durham all the success in the world going forward.”

Rushworth’s 528th wicket, claimed with the scalp of Worcestershire's Jack Haynes at the Riverside last year, saw him eclipse Graham Onions as county's top wicket-taker in the four-day game.

He was part of the Durham side which lifted the 2013 County Championship with a season haul of 54 wickets, before going on to help the team lift the 2014 Royal London Cup.

He was also a vital part of the sides which reached the T20 finals day in 2016 and the 2021 Royal London Cup Final.

His debut, against Yorkshire in 2010, came in the same month as current England skipper Ben Stokes.

Paying tribute, Durham Cricket Chairman and former England all-rounder Sir Ian Botham, said: “Chris is one of the best seam bowlers to grace the game in this country and to have him playing at Durham, his home county, for all these years has been an absolute privilege.

“Both on and off the field he has shown an incredible amount of commitment to Durham and his work ethic for the county he loves can be seen by everyone.

“It will be strange not seeing Chris out there bowling with the new ball in hand, but on behalf of myself and everyone at Durham Cricket, I would like to wish him the very best in his new chapter.”

Tim Bostock, the club’s chief executive, said: “It’s a sad day when someone as prominent as Chris Rushworth moves on but we completely respect and understand his reasons for a fresh start.

“Chris has been a fantastic mentor to our young group of players and will remain in the history books forever.