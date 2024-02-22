DAVID SHARPE, ENIGMA ON TRACK Wild Child to World Champion By David Sharpe, with Brian Gardner
Born into humble beginnings in Jarrow in north-east England, David rose to become World Junior and European Indoor champion and World Cup winner at 800 metres. His best time of 1:43.98 was number one in the UK in 1992. He trained with Steve Cram and was coached by the legendary Jimmy Hedley.
David was known for his trademark late finishes but also for his erratic lifestyle. In this tell-all book he delves into topics as diverse as motorbiking, skiing, celebrity boxing, travelling overseas, birdwatching, scrapes with authority, suspected drug use, athlete payments, cancer, bereavement and suicide. He also provides insight into his training and relationship with Jimmy, and talks with regret about controversial incidents.
David's story is as entertaining as his running once was.
Read and you will discover:
· The truth about Sharpey’s training, diet and race preparation
· What really goes on during a world-class 800-metre race
· The influence of Steve Cram and Jimmy Hedley
· How Sharpey missed the Olympics in 1992 and then beat the best in the world
· The stories behind his infamous pranks at home and abroad
· Who won when he fought the law
· A sensitive and reflective side of a well-known joker
· That there is much more to David Sharpe than athletics
Brian Gardner is a graduate in literature and an ex-athlete. Since retiring in late 2021 he has written No Cross-Country for Old Men and As Others See Us as well as qualifying with distinction in proofreading and copy-editing. Since Brian answered David's call for help with his idea for a book the two have enjoyed working together on this exciting project.