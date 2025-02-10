Deliverooo catches the eye in Arena Racing Company Northern Puppy Derby heats

Deliverooo continued his love affair with Newcastle Stadium in the Arena Racing Company Northern Puppy Derby heats on Thursday when posting the fastest time on the night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Heilbron’s May ’23 dog flashed home in 28.53 seconds to qualify for the semi finals of the £12,500 competition in eye-catching style and maintain his 100 per cent win record at the Fossway venue which stretches to four wins from as many runs.

Heilbron is well versed to the Northern Puppy Derby having won two of the last three renewals with Freedom Alibi in 2022 and multiple Category One champion Links Maverick a year later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Trimdon trainer said his team continue to learn more about one of their rising kennel stars each day, but at the same time admitted excitement for Deliverooo’s potential is high.

Newcastle Greyhounds.

The son of Dolce Vita has been drawn in arguably the most competitive semi final on Thursday’s card with heat winners Toolmaker Quick and Ballymac Axel plus Irish challenger Droopys Deploy among runners.

But a repeat performance from Thursday’s heats would likely see Deliverooo advance to the competition’s final on February 20.

“He’s a really nice pup with plenty of early pace,” said Tom. “He’s been drawn in a tough semi final and will need to be on his toes at the boxes but he has every chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re still learning about him each day. He’s responding well to work, and his weight is coming on well – he could be one with serious ability.

“Right now, it’s too early to say what his ideal trip will be but I wouldn’t rule out any standard distance. What we do know is he loves Newcastle and gets every yard of the 480m.

“Ben (Collins, owner) is a real gent and deserves a bit of good fortune so fingers crossed Deliverooo can do that for him.”

Heilbron also qualified April ’23 pup Innfield Pepe to Thursday’s semi finals despite him missing the break and hitting traffic in the first turn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Innfield Pepe ran a screamer to qualify. He missed the kick and got caught in traffic so you’d like to think he’ll improve for the semi finals where he can’t afford to run the way he did on Thursday again.”

Other local semi final interest includes Jimmy Fenwick’s pair Annadown Alice and Nothing Mad while Raymond Hale’s Swift Bullseye was on the podium after winning heat two.

Ted Soppitt’s Sunnyside Trish and Sunnyside Jayden also qualified as did Angela Harrison’s Westside Butch.

Tickets for the Arena Racing Company Northern Puppy Derby semi finals at Newcastle Stadium on Thursday, February 13, are available from £9 and can be purchased online or on the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2025 Arena Racing Company Northern Puppy Derby semi final draw:

Semi Final One: Ballymac Lucia, Greenwell Crazy, Inca Lexie, Sunnyside Trish, Annadown Alice, Greenwell Tyson.

Semi Final Two: Westside Butch, Toolmaker Quick, Ballymac Axel, Sunnyside Jayden, Droopys Deploy, Deliverooo.

Semi Final Three: Broadway Shay, Nothing Mad, Fraser, Yahoo Maizy, Innfield Pepe, Swift Bullseye.