Every club to compete in the Premier League - and how much they earned during that time

49 clubs have competed in the Premier League since its inception in 1992/1993 - but how much money have they earned?

By Jordan Cronin
Thursday, 27 June, 2019, 13:54
Brian Deane

Courtesy of data provided by Football Finance expert Kieran Maguire (@PriceOfFootball), we take a look at the total income earned by each club during 1993 and 2018 when playing in the top-flight (excluding 2018-19 data) - ranked from lowest to highest. Click and scroll through the pages to discover where your clubs lies in the table:

Time spent in PL: One season 'Total income earned: 5m (GBP).
Time spent in PL: Two seasons.'Total income earned: 10m (GBP).
Time spent in PL: One season.'Total income earned: 12m (GBP).
Time spent in PL: Three seasons.'Total income earned: 50m (GBP).
Time spent in PL: One season.'Total income earned: 52m (GBP).
Time spent in PL: Two seasons.'Total income earned: 53m (GBP).
Time spent in PL: Five seasons.'Total income earned: 65m (GBP).
Time spent in PL: Eight seasons.'Total income earned: 82m (GBP).
Time spent in PL: Two seasons.'Total income earned: 83m (GBP).
Time spent in PL: Five seasons.'Total income earned: 88m (GBP).
Time spent in PL: Nine seasons.'Total income earned: 102m (GBP).
Time spent in PL: Eight seasons.'Total income earned: 114m (GBP).
Time spent in PL: Two seasons.'Total income earned: 125m (GBP).
Time spent in PL: Two seasons.'Total income earned: 139m (GBP).
Time spent in PL: Three seasons.'Total income earned: 156m (GBP).
Time spent in PL: Seven seasons.'Total income earned: 177m (GBP).
Time spent in PL: Five seasons.'Total income earned: 224m (GBP).
Time spent in PL: Seven seasons.'Total income earned: 237m (GBP).
Time spent in PL: Eight seasons.'Total income earned: 88m (GBP).
Time spent in PL: Seven seasons.'Total income earned: 332m (GBP).
Time spent in PL: Eight seasons.'Total income earned: 353m (GBP).
Time spent in PL: Four seasons.'Total income earned: 356m (GBP).
Time spent in PL: Seven seasons.'Total income earned: 358m (GBP).
Time spent in PL: Five seasons.'Total income earned: 380m (GBP).

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Time spent in PL: Five seasons.'Total income earned: 384m (GBP).
Time spent in PL: Six seasons.'Total income earned: 392m (GBP).
Time spent in PL: Eight seasons.'Total income earned: 407m (GBP).
Time spent in PL: 12 seasons.'Total income earned: 427m (GBP).
Time spent in PL: 13 seasons.'Total income earned: 588m (GBP).
Time spent in PL: 18 seasons.'Total income earned: 628m (GBP).
Time spent in PL: 15 seasons.'Total income earned: 638m (GBP).
Time spent in PL: Nine seasons.'Total income earned: 642m (GBP).
Time spent in PL: Seven seasons.'Total income earned: 685m (GBP).
Time spent in PL: 14 seasons.'Total income earned: 741m (GBP).
Time spent in PL: 12 seasons.'Total income earned: 827m (GBP).
Time spent in PL: 10 seasons.'Total income earned: 883m (GBP).
Time spent in PL: 12 seasons.'Total income earned: 903m (GBP).
Time spent in PL: 20 seasons.'Total income earned: 1,032bn (GBP).
Time spent in PL: 16 seasons.'Total income earned: 1,089bn (GBP).
Time spent in PL: 24 seasons.'Total income earned: 1,353bn (GBP).
Time spent in PL: 23 seasons.'Total income earned: 1,526bn (GBP).
Time spent in PL: Ever-present member 'Total income earned: 1,686bn (GBP).
Time spent in PL: 24 seasons.'Total income earned: 1,843bn (GBP).
Time spent in PL: Ever-present member'Total income earned: 2,422bn (GBP).
Time spent in PL: 22 seasons. 'Total income earned: 3,403bn (GBP).
Time spent in PL: Ever-present member'Total income earned: 3,674bn (GBP).
Time spent in PL: Ever-present member'Total income earned: 4,212bn (GBP).
Time spent in PL: Ever-present member'Total income earned: 4,239bn (GBP).
Time spent in PL: Ever-present member'Total income earned: 6,096bn (GBP).