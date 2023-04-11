South Shields fans, players and staff have been celebrating promotion to the National League North.

After the heartbreak of missing out on promotion last season following defeat to Warrington Town in the play-offs, Kevin Phillips’ side ensured they wouldn’t suffer similar heartbreak this season, wrapping up the Pitching In Northern Premier League title with two games to spare.

On a nervy afternoon for the Mariners, Tom Broadbent’s header ten minutes before half-time secured all three points and promotion for Shields away at Whitby Town.

Despite the adverse weather conditions, it was an Easter Monday to remember for all involved in Whitby as fans, staff and players alike joined in to celebrate the club’s first return to the sixth-tier of English football since its reformation in 1974.

Here, we take a look at 18 brilliant photos from that game as the celebrations commenced. Can you spot anyone you know amid the jubilation?

South Shields players celebrate Tom Broadbent's goal

Tom Broadbent scores South Shields' opener

South Shields celebrate as Tom Broadbent opens the scoring

Kevin Phillips celebrating Shields' promotion