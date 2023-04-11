A new and exciting chapter lies in wait for South Shields - a just reward for some of the key figures behind success

A new and exciting chapter lies in wait for South Shields. Picture by Kev Wilson.

A day when getting clarity became part of a promotion party as the Mariners celebrated the scruffiest of 1-0 wins that brought with it a golden reward. In a much-loved corner of the North Yorkshire coast, Kevin Phillips, his players and staff, and a remarkable band of travelling support rejoiced as South Shields revelled in their Northern Premier League Premier Division title win.

Tom Broadbent’s goal may well have put the seal of the fourth promotion, seventh trophy and fourth title of Geoff Thompson’s eight-year ownership of the club, but this was a promotion long in the making. One delayed by Covid-19, the Football Association and, it must be said, two underwhelming performances in play-off clashes with the very side that will provide the opposition on a day of celebration at the 1st Cloud Arena this weekend.

It seems fitting in some ways that Warrington Town will travel to South Tyneside on the day South Shields finally get to celebrate promotion into the National League North and begin to contemplate competing alongside the likes of Kidderminster Harriers, Hereford and Scunthorpe United.

After all, The Yellows have provided frustration and disappointment for their hosts on two occasions in the last four seasons. Yet neither emotion will be felt on Saturday as what is sure to be a bumper crowd will come together and celebrate what has been a remarkable achievement.

Many will quite rightly point to the Mariners full-time status and strong playing budget as reasons why this title success was expected. In reality, it was expected, but the history of football is littered with stories of disappointment when expected successes fail to materialise. For that reason it is only right that we celebrate those that have played their part in getting South Shields to within two promotions of the Football League.

Without looking to undermine their role in the latest step on the road, this was not just a title win for Phillips, who deserves praise for achieving success in his first full season in management. This was a title win for the unwavering support of staff behind the scenes and volunteers that make any visit to the 1st Cloud Arena an experience in itself.

It is a title win for David Fall, Bob Wray, Gary Crutwell, Bob Scott, Richard Bailey, Phil Reay and all of those that kept the Mariners alive during the days calling Peterlee ‘home’. The days when hope and ambition were conspicuous by their absence and supporters were counted in tens, rather than thousands. It is for those that are now longer with us but have played a crucial role in getting the club to where they are now. Their role will never be forgotten.

It is a title win for long-serving media manager Dan Prince, who has continued to show incredible dedication and attention to detail throughout each and every achievement that has been racked up over the last decade. The club, as they will surely tell you, appreciate that they have a very talented individual taking care of their media output on a day-to-day basis. Closer to home, those around him and those watching from above will be understandably proud of the role he has played in the ongoing successes at the club.

This is a title win for Andrew Morris and Phil Naisbett, who have served a number of managers with loyalty and expertise that would not look out of place further up the football pyramid and are essential figures in the backroom staff. It is for Robert Briggs, who has taken each step in his stride and formed a crucial part of the midfield year-in, year-out.

This is a title win for supporters that stuck with the club during those difficult times, and those that have been captured by the successes started under Jon King, carried on by Lee Picton and Graham Fenton and now being built upon by Kevin Phillips and Wess Brown.

As ever with South Shields, it is about the what comes next, and there are some serious challenges that lies in wait as, for perhaps the first time in Thompson’s ownership, they will head into a new season seen as something other than clear favourites for promotion.

As a comparison, in the same season South Shields claimed the Northern League Division Two title, Scunthorpe United faced Premier League giants Chelsea in the last 16 of the FA Cup and were only kept out of the League One play-offs by an inferior goal difference.

Twelve months later, as the Mariners secured a historic quadruple that culminated with a 4-0 Wembley win against Cleethorpes Town in the FA Vase Final, a 3-2 aggregate defeat against Millwall in a League One play-off semi-final prevented the Iron from their own day under the arch.

Next season, the two clubs will compete in the same division, in a story that is as heartwarming when celebrating the Mariners rise as it is heartbreaking in lamenting the poor decision-making that has led to Scunthorpe’s tumble down the football pyramid.

But for South Shields, with the Northern Premier League Premier Division title finally secured, it is about the here and now, and celebrating the end of another chapter full of polarised emotions in the club’s rise up the non-league system.