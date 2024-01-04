Elliott Dickman takes charge of his first home game in interim charge of South Shields when the Mariners entertain Warrington Town on Saturday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dickman and Lee Picton led the team for the first time last Saturday as the Mariners were beaten 2-1 by Blyth Spartans. That was Shields’ fifth defeat in a row and they are now 11th in National League North, level on points with Warrington and three points adrift of the play-off positions.

Dickman has praised the application of the squad in training, and is confident that work will soon bear fruit in games. He said: “Considering results haven’t gone fantastically well over a period of time, the quality we have seen in training and the work the players have put in has been very good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s now about hopefully seeing them take everything they’ve done in training and replicating that on matchday. There’s a lot we can improve on following the game against Blyth, and we feel confident the work we have put in this week will help us do that.”

Dickman has described being asked to take charge of the Mariners as a ‘privilege’. He added: “To lead the team into this game is a very proud moment for me and my family.

“It’s a great responsibility and honour to be given the chance to work with a fantastic group of people who have been very receptive to what we have thrown at them. I want the players to enjoy what they’re doing and have that fight, determination and courage to play for such a fantastic football club. It’s a privilege for me and something I’ll cherish for as long as I’m asked to do this role.”