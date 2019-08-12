Alex Bruce deletes tweets attacking journalist over tactical criticism of his dad
Steve Bruce has been defended by his son after being criticised for mix-up in Newcastle United’s 1-0 season-opening defeat to Arsenal.
Bruce’s tenure at his boyhood club got off to a losing start at St James’s Park yesterday.
United’s head coach revealed after the game how a “lack of communication” saw substitute Jetro Willems take up the wrong position. Williams – who replaced the injured Jonjo Shelvey – had to be told to move out wide after initially taking up a midfield position.
Alex Bruce, a player at Kilmarnock, replied to journalist Craig Hope on Twitter who had described the substitution as “clumsy”. Bruce, 34, tweeted: “Willems knew exactly what his role was going on.”
Hope pointed out that his dad had admitted otherwise after the game, and Bruce later deleted his tweets. Left-back Willems, signed on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt, was at fault for Arsenal’s second-half goal, which was scored by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.