Allan Saint-Maximin and Jetro Willems set for Newcastle United debuts

Allan Saint-Maximin and Jetro Willems are set to make their Newcastle United debuts off the bench.

By Miles Starforth
Saturday, 03 August, 2019, 14:24
Joelinton. (Pic: Stephen Dobson)

Winger Saint-Maximin and left-back Willems yesterday joined the club from Nice and Eintracht Frankfurt respectively.

They are among the substitutes for this afternoon’s final friendly against French club Saint-Etienne at St James’s Park (3pm kick-off).

Joelinton, signed from Hoffenheim last month in a £40million deal, will make his home debut. The striker scored in Tuesday night’s 3-1 win over Hibernian at Easter Road.

Head coach Steve Bruce said: “They’ll certainly take part in some part of the game. We haven’t seen them, the squad haven’t seen them. It’s a bit unfair to just throw them in today.”

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Aarons; Hayden, Shelvey, Longstaff; Almiron, Joelinton. Subs: Newcastle subs: Darlow, Sterry, Clark, Dummett, Willems, Ki, M Longstaff, Murphy, Atsu, Saint-Maximin, Muto.