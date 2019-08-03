Allan Saint-Maximin and Jetro Willems set for Newcastle United debuts
Allan Saint-Maximin and Jetro Willems are set to make their Newcastle United debuts off the bench.
Winger Saint-Maximin and left-back Willems yesterday joined the club from Nice and Eintracht Frankfurt respectively.
They are among the substitutes for this afternoon’s final friendly against French club Saint-Etienne at St James’s Park (3pm kick-off).
Joelinton, signed from Hoffenheim last month in a £40million deal, will make his home debut. The striker scored in Tuesday night’s 3-1 win over Hibernian at Easter Road.
Head coach Steve Bruce said: “They’ll certainly take part in some part of the game. We haven’t seen them, the squad haven’t seen them. It’s a bit unfair to just throw them in today.”
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Aarons; Hayden, Shelvey, Longstaff; Almiron, Joelinton. Subs: Newcastle subs: Darlow, Sterry, Clark, Dummett, Willems, Ki, M Longstaff, Murphy, Atsu, Saint-Maximin, Muto.