Allan Saint-Maximin's three-word message to Newcastle United fans

Allan Saint-Maximin had a message for Newcastle United fans after the club’s 3-2 win at the London Stadium.

By Miles Starforth
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 9:56 pm
Saint-Maximin had troubled West Ham United with his pace all afternoon.

The winger, signed from Nice for £16.5million in the summer, was twice denied by Roberto after running behind the home defence.

Saint-Maximin declined to speak to journalists after the win.

However, the 22-year-old retweeted a Premier League tweet with the comment “howay the lads” after arriving back on Tyneside.

Allan Saint-Maximin.