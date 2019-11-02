Allan Saint-Maximin's three-word message to Newcastle United fans
Allan Saint-Maximin had a message for Newcastle United fans after the club’s 3-2 win at the London Stadium.
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 9:56 pm
Updated
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 9:57 pm
Saint-Maximin had troubled West Ham United with his pace all afternoon.
The winger, signed from Nice for £16.5million in the summer, was twice denied by Roberto after running behind the home defence.
Saint-Maximin declined to speak to journalists after the win.
However, the 22-year-old retweeted a Premier League tweet with the comment “howay the lads” after arriving back on Tyneside.