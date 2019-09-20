Andy Carroll AND Allan Saint-Maximin set for injury comebacks
Andy Carroll’s set for his long-awaited second Newcastle United debut.
Carroll, re-signed by the club on transfer deadline day, will be in the squad for tomorrow’s home game against Brighton and Hove Albion if he comes through training today. The striker hasn’t played since having ankle surgery late last season.
Winger Allan Saint-Maximin is also available after recovering from a hamstring problem. Asked about Carroll, head coach Steve Bruce said: “As long as he comes through today OK, he’ll be involved, which is good news for all of us. Saint-Maximin as well.
“Certainly, the return of Andy and Allan will give us something, which can only benefit us. A fit Andy Carroll will be great for us going forward. He’s been terrific. We’ve seen an upturn in training, because he’s been out there.”
Midfielder Sean Longstaff (ankle) will not be available.