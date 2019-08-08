Andy Carroll gives injury update after signing for Newcastle United
Andy Carroll says he “won’t rush back” at Newcastle United – as he’s determined to be 100% fit.
The striker signed a one-year deal at the club today after rejoining as a free agent.
Carroll – whose contract at West Ham United expired this summer – had surgery on his ankle in April, and is not yet ready to play.
"I'm not going to be rushing to get back – I don't want anything to go wrong,” said the 30-year-old. "I'm going to take it easy and listen to what the surgeon says, and go along with his recommendations.
"I'm pretty good. I've been outside running and doing some finishing sessions. I've got to stick to the timeline. The last couple of years have been really tough – I've had a single injury that's been niggling away. I've been in every day over the summer – no holiday.”