Andy Carroll injury blow for Newcastle United
Andy Carroll is set to miss Wolverhampton Wanderers’ visit to St James’s Park.
The Newcastle United has made four substitute appearances since rejoining the club as a free agent in the summer.
However, Carroll is likely to miss Sunday’s televised game with a slight groin injury. The 30-year-old – who had ankle surgery late last season – suffered the injury after coming off the bench against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weekend.
If Carroll, as expected, misses the Wolves game, he could be back for the November 2 fixture against his former club West Ham United at the London Stadium.
Importantly, his ankle has, so far, stood up to the rigours of Premier League football, and head coach Steve Bruce remains confident that Carroll – who signed an initial one-year deal in August – will make a significant contribution this season.