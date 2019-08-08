Andy Carroll opens up on his emotional return to Newcastle United
Andy Carroll told of his joy after coming home – to sign for Newcastle United.
The striker has signed an initial one-year deal at the club as a free agent after leaving West Ham United.
Gateshead-born Carroll started his career at Newcastle before being sold to Liverpool for £35million in January 2011.
And the 30-year-old, recovering from ankle surgery, can’t wait to restart his career at St James’s Park.
“It feels very good,” said Carroll. “My friends and family are here, and it’s the club that I support – it’s home.
“I enjoyed the time I spent here, and hopefully I can carry on where I left off. When I left eight-and-a-half years ago, I was scoring goals and I was enjoying my football. It’s been a pretty tough time since then, and I just want to get back to that.
“I know it’s home. I’ve played here, I’ve spoken to the fans – I am a fan – and my family is here. For me to get back to where I was, I think this is the only place for me.”
Head coach Bruce said: “To bring a local hero like Andy back to Newcastle United is fantastic. He’s very excited to be home.
“He’s a big, physical threat in the opposition box, and another great option for us at the top end of the pitch. He gives us something different to what we already have, and we’ll do our best to get him flying again.”