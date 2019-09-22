Andy Carroll reacts to 'unbelievable' moment
Andy Carroll has thanked Newcastle United fans for an “unbelievable” reception on his second debut.
The striker, re-signed as a free agent last month, came off the bench in late in yesterday’s goalless draw against Brighton and Hove Albion at St James’s Park.
Steve Bruce’s side – who had been booed off at the break after a dismal first 45 minutes – had their best spell with Carroll leading the attack and fellow substitute Allan Saint-Maximin on the left side of midfield.
The biggest cheer of the evening was for Carroll’s introduction.
“It was an unbelievable feeling,” said Carroll, who was making his comeback from ankle surgery. “It was just disappointing we didn’t get a win.
“The fans gave me an unbelievable reception, and it was great to be back on pitch. When I was driving in, the fans were great. Warming up, getting on … the cheers were fantastic. It’s better than I thought it was going to feel.”
“It was great. I was wanting to get out there a little bit longer. When I was warming up, the fans were fantastic. They stuck by the team.”
On the roar from the stands when he went on, the 30-year-old told NUFC TV: “Unbelievable. I can still hear it now ringing in my ears. It was amazing for me and the fans.”
Gateshead-born Carroll was sold to Liverpool by Newcastle for £35million in January 2011. He was released by West Ham United in the summer.