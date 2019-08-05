Ayoze Perez reveals why he left Newcastle United
Ayoze Perez has explained why he left Newcastle United for Leicester City.
The forward joined the club in a £30million deal last month after five years at St James’s Park.
Perez – who was the club’s leading scorer last season – followed manager Rafa Benitez out of the club, which finished 13th in the Premier League last season.
And the 26-year-old says Benitez’s departure was a “big factor” in the move – and so too was the ambition of his new club.
“It was a big factor, but also I felt it was time for a change and a new challenge,' Perez told The Athletic.
“In this case Leicester gave me such a great opportunity to come here. The ambition of the club and the way they are doing the right things was very important in my decision. Also, as soon as Rafa left, the decision was easier.
“Things could be done better over there at Newcastle, but Leicester have given me the opportunity to do great things hopefully. There’s big ambition. I think how football works, the way you have to look at football, that’s the difference between Leicester and Newcastle. There is big motivation here to keep growing and to get better here at Leicester. I didn't feel they had it at Newcastle.
“That is why I signed here and made the decision. I’m very happy to be part of the family.”
Perez scored 13 goals for United in all competitions last season.