Ben Dawson has this message for Newcastle United fans
Ben Dawson has moved to reassure Newcastle United fans ahead of the club’s Premier League Asia Trophy opener.
Dawson and fellow Academy coach Neil Redfearn were put in charge of the managerless club following the departure of Rafa Benitez, and they will be in dugout for tomorrow night’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers in Nanjing.
The game comes as United attempt to finalise a deal for Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce to succeed Benitez at St James’s Park.
“I think, from our point of view, the players have been really professional,” said Dawson. “The group that we’ve got here are working really hard. They have the club’s best interests at heart, and they’ll be trying to put on a good performance and get a positive result tomorrow evening.”
Dawson was also asked for an update on the club’s attempts to secure a manager.
“No news at this moment in time,” said Dawson. “We’re waiting like everybody else. We’ll work hard, and hopefully get a positive result.”
Dawson was joined on stage by Newcastle winger Matt Ritchie, who gave his verdict on Benitez’s exit.
“I was surprised,” said Ritchie. “I thought he would stay, but he didn’t, and we have to move on as a club. I’m sure a new manager will come in with new ideas, and we’ll look forward to that.”