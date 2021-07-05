Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced Government proposals to end lockdown restrictions from July 19, also dubbed Freedom Day. This includes the end of social distancing, the mandatory wearing of face coverings and the return of capacity crowds to sports events in England for the first time since March 2020.

The easing comes just ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League and Football League seasons set to start in early August. It also means restrictions won’t be in place for some friendly games that take place on or after July 19.

Middlesbrough open their Championship season away to Fulham at Craven Cottage on August 8 (1:30pm kick-off).

A general view inside the stadium prior to the international friendly match between England and Austria at Riverside Stadium on June 02, 2021 in Middlesbrough, England.

They then face Blackpool at Bloomfield Road in the first round of the Carabao Cup on August 10 before hosting their first match of the season at the Riverside against Bristol City on August 14 (3pm kick-off).

