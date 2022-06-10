The football match organised by family and friends will pay tribute to Michael Hall, from the Nook area of South Shields, who passed away in May 2019 aged 27- just two weeks before the birth of his daughter Chloe-Grace.

Michael was in the rare 10% of cancer patients who don’t show any signs of the disease until it kills them.

He had previously complained of back pain and sickness a few days before his death but displayed no symptoms on the day he collapsed at home and was admitted to hospital with a pulmonary embolism.

Michael Hall

However a day later his family made the heart-breaking decision to turn off his life support machine.

A few months after his death his family and friends set up a charity football match in his honour and to raise awareness about testicular cancer and funds for Cancer Research UK as well as setting up ‘Michael Hall Foundation’.

Michael was a huge football fan so his friend Jordan Maloy thought it a great idea to do a football match in his honour and raise money for Cancer Research. Michael’s two brothers Phillip and Stephen and Michael’s partner Amy’s sister Nicole are taking part too. Amy and Nicole’s dad Jon is also managing one of the teams.

Last year's charity football match

Michael’s dad, David Hall said: “I’m looking forward to the game, personally it's good for Liz (Michael’s mum) and myself to see people turn out to play for him, he's not forgotten.

“The Foundation helps raise awareness that cancer affects everyone of us, and hopefully we’ll raise some money for Cancer Research UK.”

Event organiser, Carly Shone added: “The football match always brings a mixture of emotions but is an amazing way for his friends and family to come together and remember him as well as support his partner Amy and his two daughters Amelia and Chloe-Grace.”

The charity football match takes place Saturday, July 23, at Harton Westoe Miners Welfare.

Daughters Amelia and Chloe-Grace

As well as the football match there will also be activities for children including crafts from Smartie Arties, a bouncy castle, face painting, tombola and raffles.