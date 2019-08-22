Charlie Nicholas bemoans Newcastle United's 'lack of ambition' on the ball
Charlie Nicholas says Newcastle United "lacked ambition and togetherness" at Carrow Road.
The Sky Sports pundit – who is predicting a 4-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday – has given his view on head coach Steve Bruce and the club's 3-1 defeat to Norwich City.
“Newcastle lacked ambition and togetherness, but you can’t just point the finger at Steve Bruce and say it’s because Rafa Benitez has gone, because they started slow last season too," said Nicholas.
“It takes this team a bit of time to get going. Joelinton had no service at all, and Miguel Almiron was the same. He's about pace and counter-attacking, but couldn’t get in the game.
“I wasn't impressed with Newcastle, but I think Bruce will be working with them all week to say ‘this isn’t good enough, if we sit in and wait to get beaten, then we'll get beaten’. They need to have more ambition when they have the ball."