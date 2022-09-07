Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel in bold move as Premier League manager linked with job
Chelsea have sacked Thomas Tuchel in the wake of a shock Champions League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb.
The club is sixth in the Premier League with 10 points – three more than 11th-placed Newcastle United – following a stuttering start to the campaign.
Read More
And Chelsea’s new owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have made the bold decision to dismiss 49-year-old Tuchel, who won the Champions League with the club the season before last. Out-of-work Mauricio Pochettino and Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter have been linked with the job at Stamford Bridge.
Most Popular
-
1
Newcastle United's owners close to finalising big money move that could rival Manchester City
-
2
Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin post Newcastle United fitness updates ahead of West Ham trip
-
3
Free agent Newcastle United were told to sign hit by Premier League work permit rejection
-
4
Former Newcastle United and West Ham striker linked with shock Premier League return
-
5
Liverpool told to sign Newcastle United star who scored at Anfield – Everton man namechecked
A Chelsea statement read: “On behalf of everyone at Chelsea, the club would like to place on record their gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club. The new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.”
Newcastle entertain Chelsea at St James’s Park on November 12.