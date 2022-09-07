News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel in bold move as Premier League manager linked with job

Chelsea have sacked Thomas Tuchel in the wake of a shock Champions League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb.

By Miles Starforth
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 11:08 am
Updated Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 11:09 am

The club is sixth in the Premier League with 10 points – three more than 11th-placed Newcastle United – following a stuttering start to the campaign.

Read More

Read More
Eddie Howe drops Newcastle United injury hint as he reflects on loss of Bruno Gu...

And Chelsea’s new owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have made the bold decision to dismiss 49-year-old Tuchel, who won the Champions League with the club the season before last. Out-of-work Mauricio Pochettino and Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter have been linked with the job at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have sacked manager Thomas Tuchel.

Most Popular

A Chelsea statement read: “On behalf of everyone at Chelsea, the club would like to place on record their gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club. The new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.”

Newcastle entertain Chelsea at St James’s Park on November 12.

Thomas TuchelPremier LeagueChelseaChampions LeagueGraham Potter