Chelsea dropped points for the first time under new manager Graham Potter on Wednesday evening, drawing 0-0 with Brentford. The Blues remain fourth in the table, and are still seven points adrift of league leaders Arsenal.

Neither side were able to find a breakthrough in a tight game in West London. Next up for Potter’s side is a clash with Manchester United on Saturday evening.

Before then, however, there is still plenty of Premier League transfer speculation to sift through. Check out the latest rumours below...

La Liga outfit Sevilla are in “pole position” to land reported Leeds United, Everton, and Fulham target Ben Brereton Diaz. The Blackburn Rovers striker has emerged as a potential target for a number of Premier League clubs after impressive consistently for the Championship promotion contenders. The player is “open to the possibility of moving abroad and playing in Spain”. (Football Insider)

Newcastle United could be given the chance to sign Kristjan Asllani in January. The midfielder is currently on a loan deal with an obligation to buy at Inter Milan, but is “not happy” with his lack of consistent game time, and “will ask” for an exit. (Tutto Mercato Web)

Leeds United are “unlikely” to win the race to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo. The attacker has been at the centre of speculation from Southampton and Manchester United, who he has admitted to holding talks with over the summer. PSV are likely to be unwilling to want to sell their star player in January, however, regardless of Premier League interest. (Daily Express)

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is “disappointed” with his situation after losing his number one spot at Stamford Bridge. The Blues would be willing to replace the stopper if he pushes for a move, and could do so as early as January - although it is more likely that an exit would happen in the summer. (GIVEMESPORT)

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane could “actually consider” a move to Bayern Munich in the future. It is understood that a desire to win trophies could motivate the England captain’s potential exit, and that he could “tempted” by a transfer to the German giants. (Florian Plettenberg)

Manchester City are “monitoring” Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, with Liverpool also keen on the attacker. (Calcio Mercato Web)