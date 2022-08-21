Darius Osei's late penalty secures point for South Shields in topsy-turvy encounter with Marine

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darius Osei's late penalty secured a point for South Shields in a topsy-turvy encounter with Marine on Saturday. Picture Kev Wilson.

The Mariners dominated the first half and took a one-goal advantage into half-time after midfielder Michael Woods notched for the third time in three games.

Newly-promoted Marine responded strongly after the break, though, and two goals in five minutes around the hour mark turned the game on its head, with the hosts taking the initiative.

Shields came on strongly again in the closing stages and substitute Osei converted from the spot with six minutes left to level the scores.

There were opportunities for Kevin Phillips' side to snatch a dramatic win, but they ultimately took a point back to South Tyneside as they continued their unbeaten start.

Shields made four changes to the team which drew 1-1 at Ashton four days earlier, with Josh Doherty, Louis Alessandra, Robert Briggs and Joao Gomes introduced to the starting line-up.

They started positively, with Gomes having an early sight of goal as his 20 yard strike cleared the crossbar.

Shields almost broke through when Mackenzie Heaney whipped a brilliant shot beyond the reach of home goalkeeper Bayleigh Passant and against the post.

As the game entered the 30th minute, the Mariners deservedly got their noses in front.

Briggs worked the ball into the feet of Woods and he made some space for himself before picking out the bottom corner with a clinical left foot finish from just inside the area.

Woods went close to doubling his tally two minutes before half-time, but his low effort was kept out by Passant at his near post.

Shields were made to rue the fact they were not further in front when Marine equalised 11 minutes into the second half, with Djavan Pedro firing home a rebound from close range after his header struck both posts.

The Mariners were hit by a further sucker punch at the other as substitute Jake Burton carried the ball from left to right and unleashed an unstoppable strike from the right of the area which nestled in the bottom corner.

Marine were full of confidence and could have gone further ahead, but Callum Harris and Pedro narrowly failed to add a third.

Woods was desperately unlucky not to bring his team level when he thumped against the bar from 25 yards, but in the moments which followed, the lively Dylan Mottley-Henry was bundled over in the box and the referee pointed to the spot.

That presented his fellow substitute Osei with the chance to level the scores, and he did just that with a low strike which squirmed under Passant's body.

Woods was denied by a fine block, a cutback from Mottley-Henry was scrambled to safety, Osei had a shot blocked and Mottley-Henry headed wide from a Woods cross as Shields pushed in vain for a winner.

They will hope to return to winning ways when they take on Gainsborough Trinity at 1st Cloud Arena on Tuesday.

South Shields: Boney, Doherty, Adams (c), Liddle, Bodenham, Smith, Heaney (Osei 55), Woods, Alessandra (Hodgson 78), Briggs (Mottley-Henry 78), Gomes. Subs not used: Hunter, Newton.

Goals: Woods (30), Osei (pen 84).