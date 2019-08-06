Defensive duo set for Newcastle United returns

DeAndre Yedlin’s pushing to make his Newcastle United comeback.

By Miles Starforth
Tuesday, 06 August, 2019, 12:00
Achraf Lazaar.

Right-back Yedlin has returned to training after recovering from the groin operation he underwent in May.

And left-back Achraf Lazaar – who has missed the club’s final three friendlies – is also close to a return ahead of Sunday’s Premier League season-opener against Arsenal.

Head coach Steve Bruce said: “All of them, hopefully, join in (this week). Hopefully, they’ll be OK.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Jack Colback has been sidelined with a groin problem.