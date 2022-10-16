Dylan Mottley-Henry heads South Shields into first round of Emirates FA Cup

Photo by Kev Wilson.

Mottley-Henry nodded in after 13 minutes to set Shields on their way and although the visitors demonstrated their National League quality at times, they were unable to find a way past a resolute Shields team.

In fact, Kevin Phillips’ side could have won by more as they went close to adding to their lead on several occasions, but ultimately one goal was all they needed against the former EFL stalwarts.

The Mariners can now look forward to Monday evening’s draw for the first round, when clubs from League One and League Two enter the prestigious competition.

Shields started the tie in energetic fashion but it was the visitors who had the first attempt on goal, with Dan Gallimore’s well-hit strike from distance clutched by Myles Boney. The resulting corner was headed over by Andrew Boyce.

The hosts’ first effort came on 12 minutes as Mottley-Henry came inside from the left and fired an effort which was deflected over.

That led to two corners in succession for the Mariners and the second of them proved fruitful, with the ball hooked to the back post by Gary Liddle and Mottley-Henry on hand to delicately head in from close range.

Scunthorpe’s response came quickly, with Alfie Beestin stinging the palms of Boney with a powerful left-footed strike from distance.

At the other end, Shields took a quick free-kick and Mackenzie Heaney eyed goal number two, but his low shot from 20 yards was held by Marcus Dewhurst in the visitors’ goal.

It was developing into a pulsating cup tie and Scunthorpe were showing several flashes of quality, one of which led to an effort from Cameron Wilson which was held by Boney, who also saved from Joe Nuttall.

The game settled after that as Shields carried their one-goal lead into half-time, and they had an opportunity to double their advantage five minutes into the second half when Robert Briggs’ shot from the edge of the area was pushed wide by Dewhurst.

Another chance arrived moments later as Heaney played in Mottley-Henry, but this time Dewhurst closed the angle to make a smothering save.

Michael Woods dragged an effort wide from 25 yards as the Mariners maintained the pressure, with Scunthorpe restricted to attempts from long range as they looked to respond.

Shields went agonisingly close to going two in front just after the hour mark when, after a fine move, Blair Adams’ low right foot shot kissed the inside of the post before bouncing the wrong side of the line.

Conor Newton had an effort deflected wide and Liddle headed over from a corner as the chances continued to come, but as the game entered the final 25 minutes Scunthorpe began to exert some pressure of their own.

Nuttall had a chance from a Reagan Ogle cross, but he was unable to get his header on target.

The Iron had a dominant period of possession but found clear-cut opportunities difficult to come by as Shields defended firmly.

That continued through some nerve-shredding final moments as the Mariners matched their achievement of two years ago to beat National League opposition and seal a place in round one.

Phillips heaped pressure on his players after the hard-fought victory.

He said: "The players deserve all the credit and I thought they were magnificent.

"I'm delighted for them because I want them to make themselves local heroes.

"I said all week that the pressure was off us and I just wanted them to go and play, and enjoy the experience.

"They did everything that I asked of them and of course we had to soak up some pressure, because Scunthorpe are a good side and they're two divisions above us.

"They showed that at times, but overall I thought we coped with it really well and I feel we deserved the win."

The first round draw will be made on Monday evening, with the new bar at 1st Cloud Arena to be open for supporters who would like to watch it together.

The likes of Derby County, Ipswich Town, Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday are potential opponents for the Mariners.

Phillips has no real preference on who his team face.

He added: "I'd love to get a big team away from home, perhaps a Sheffield Wednesday or a Derby, my old club.

"It would be a big occasion, but we would fancy our chances against anyone at home.

"We're looking forward to the draw and I'm sure everyone associated with the club is excited about it too."

Shields return to league action on Tuesday when they travel to Liversedge.

Their exploits in the FA Cup have seen them drop to 10th in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, seven points behind leaders FC United with four games in hand.

They have at least one game in hand on all but one of the teams above them, and Tuesday's match will see them come up against a newly-promoted side which currently sits third from bottom.

South Shields: Boney, Newton, Broadbent, Liddle, Morse, Smith, Heaney, Woods, Mottley-Henry (Osei 84), Briggs (Ross 79), Adams (c). Subs not used: Doherty, McGowan, Hunter, Gomes.

Goal: Mottley-Henry (13).