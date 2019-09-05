Emil Krafth.

The defender, away with Sweden for their European Championship qualifiers against the Faroe Islands and Norway, joined the club from French club Amiens a month ago.

Krafth – who has signed a four-year deal at St James’s Park – has started all four of the club’s league and cup games so far this season.

The 25-year-old, set for an extended run in the team in the absence through injury of DeAndre Yedlin, has quickly adjusted to Premier League football.

“It’s been good so far,” said Kraft. “I think, compared to the French league, it’s similar. It’s a physical league here in England. I knew that was coming. I’m very happy to be here, and I’m looking forward to playing a lot more games.”

Krafth – who had a spell in Italy with Bologna after leaving Swedish side Helsingborgs – has been helped by the language, having been a fluent English speaker before he arrived at the club.

Asked about his first few weeks in England, Kraft said: “It’s been good. They’ve taken care of me.

“It’s different when you come to England compared to the other countries, as you know the language. It can take months to get to know the language. Here, you come in and you already know the language.

“It’s easier for you to settle into the team and talk to everybody.”

The dressing room has also welcomed Krafth and the club’s other summer signings.

“It’s an open team,” said Krafth. “Everybody talks to everybody. That, for me, is how it’s supposed to be. We’re a team, and we do this together. Everybody should talk to everybody. That’s how I feel.”

Krafth – who went to the last World Cup with Sweden – has won 20 senior caps for his country. He cost Newcastle £5million.