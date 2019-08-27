Emil Krafth reacts to his first win as a Newcastle United player
Emil Krafth has reacted to his first win in English football.
Krafth, signed from Amiens on transfer deadline day, played in Newdcastle United's 1-0 win away to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. The right-back played his part as the team defended their lead in the second half.
"I have to reflect a little bit and maybe watch the game again," said the 25-year-old. "But, it felt good out there and, of course, there are situations where you can do better. But, I feel happy for me and for all the lads."
Krafth had made his debut in the 3-1 defeat to Norwich City at Carrow Road.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
"I don't like to read too many newspapers," said the Sweden international. "But, I know people were disappointed in our performance, and I can understand that, because we didn't play good. We showed them how good we can be, and I hope we can continue this run."