Emil Krafth reacts to his first win as a Newcastle United player

Emil Krafth has reacted to his first win in English football.

By Miles Starforth
Tuesday, 27 August, 2019, 05:00

Krafth, signed from Amiens on transfer deadline day, played in Newdcastle United's 1-0 win away to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. The right-back played his part as the team defended their lead in the second half.

"I have to reflect a little bit and maybe watch the game again," said the 25-year-old. "But, it felt good out there and, of course, there are situations where you can do better. But, I feel happy for me and for all the lads."

Krafth had made his debut in the 3-1 defeat to Norwich City at Carrow Road.

"I don't like to read too many newspapers," said the Sweden international. "But, I know people were disappointed in our performance, and I can understand that, because we didn't play good. We showed them how good we can be, and I hope we can continue this run."

Emil Krafth, right.