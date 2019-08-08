Emil Krafth reacts to his £5m move to Newcastle United
Emil Krafth has reacted to his £5million move to Newcastle United.
The right-back, 25, today signed a four-year deal at St James’s Park after joining from French club Amiens.
“I’m very happy to sign for Newcastle,” said the Sweden international. “When a Premier League team wants to sign you, of course you’re happy. I know Newcastle is a big club, and I’m very happy to be here.
“The Premier League is a hard league to play physically, and I like to play physically.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Head coach Steve Bruce said: "We're pleased to bring him here. He turned 25 last week, and has great experience, with more than 20 caps for Sweden and having played
in the top flight in three different countries.
"He's a good height for a full-back, speaks excellent English, and is a very good player. He's a really good acquisition."