Emmanuel Riviere linked with shock return to English football
Emmanuel Riviere could be set for a shock return to English football, according to a report.
By Miles Starforth
Wednesday, 21 August, 2019, 12:03
The striker – who left Newcastle United in the summer of 2017 after a disastrous three years at the club – is a free agent after leaving Metz.
And Football Insider claim that Brentford are interested in Riviere.
Riviere, 29, joined Newcastle from Monaco for a £6million fee.
However, Riviere, signed by then-chief scout Graham Carr, only scored one league goal for the club.